Canada defeats Czech squad to capture 16th Spengler Cup title
Men's team posted 4-0 record en route to 4th championship in 5 years
Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the past five years.
The Canadian team, comprised mostly of European-based pros, including many ex-NHLers, beat Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual Christmas tournament on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.
It was the 16th overall Spengler Cup title for Canada, breaking a tie with host HC Davos for most in tournament history.
Canada went 4-0 this year and outscored opponents 19-2, setting a record for fewest goals allowed in the tournament.
Goaltender Zach Fucale made 26 saves for his second straight shutout.
WATCH | Clark leads Canada to 5th straight Spengler Cup final:
The native of Laval, Que., who is playing for Orlando of the ECHL this season, gave up just one goal in three starts. He finished with a 0.33 goals-against average and .986 save percentage.
Fucale is 10-0-1 in three appearances at the Spengler Cup.
Dustin Jeffrey, with two, Ian Mitchell and Kris Versteeg scored for Canada.
After a scoreless first period, Canada scored three power play goals in a span of 4:07 to take a commanding lead.
Canada defenceman Maxim Noreau, forward Kevin Clark and Fucale were named to the tournament all-star team
Canada lost last year's final in a shootout against KalPa Kuopio of Finland.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.