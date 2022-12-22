Canada cruises past Slovakia in men's world junior exhibition matchup
Canadians close out pre-tournament schedule against Finland on Friday
As the world junior championship approaches, Canada continued to look impressive in pre-tournament play with a 6-1 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
Connor Bedard and Shane Wright each had two assists and Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 16 shots.
Samuel Honzek halted Gaudreau's shutout bid with Slovakia's lone goal at 2:24 of the third period. Patrik Andrisik had 41 saves.
Canada went 2-for-6 on the power play, with Slovakia going 0-for-5. The Canadians outshot their opponents 47-17, including 23-1 in a two-goal second period.
Canada was coming off a 6-0 win over Switzerland on Monday. Canada closes out its exhibition schedule against Finland on Friday before suiting up for its first contest of the world juniors on Dec. 26 against Czech Republic in Halifax.
