Canadian men post another one-sided victory at hockey worlds to stay unbeaten
Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois paces attack with pair of goals against Slovakia
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the men's world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday in Helsinki.
Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later.
The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins in Finland.
Adam Lowry and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and an assist for Canada, and Cole Sillinger also scored. Dylan Cozens and Josh Anderson each chipped in two assists.
Samuel Takac scored for Slovakia (1-2, three points), the bronze medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Logan Thompson stopped 34 shots for Canada, while Adam Huska made 39 saves for Slovakia.
The Canadians are off until Thursday, when they face Kazakhstan.
