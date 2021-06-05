Mangiapane stays in spotlight at hockey worlds, leads Canada to gold-medal game
Flames forward notches pair of goals in 4-2 semifinal win over U.S. in Riga, Latvia
Canada is heading to the final of the world hockey championship for the fifth time in the past six tournaments.
The Canadians beat the U.S. 4-2 today in the first semifinal.
Canada will play the winner of the Finland-Germany semifinal in Sunday's gold-medal game at 1:15 p.m. ET in Riga, Latvia.
Justin Danforth's empty-netter with 23 seconds left sealed it for Canada.
Andrew Mangiapane, with two, and Brandon Pirri also scored for Canada, while goalie Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves. Colin Blackwell and Sasha Chmelevski scored for the U.S., while goalie Cal Petersen blocked 29 shots.
After starting the tournament with three losses, Canada won three games in a row before losing in a shootout to Finland to eke out a spot in the playoffs.
Canada barely avoided missing the playoffs for the first time at an Olympics or world championship.
In the quarter-finals, Canada beat Russia 2-1 in overtime.
Canada lost to Finland in the 2019 final. The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Canada's last gold medals came back to back in 2015 and '16.
The Americans, meanwhile, will fall short of capturing their first title since 1960.
WATCH | Mangiapane's OT winner propels Canada to semifinals:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?