Senators' Batherson, Chabot, Holden front Canada roster for men's hockey worlds

The Ottawa Senators will be well-represented when Canada competes at the upcoming world hockey championship in Finland.

Senators forward Drake Batherson and defencemen Thomas Chabot and Nick Holden were named to the team's 24-player roster released Monday by Hockey Canada.

The Ottawa trio will join Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who is an assistant on Claude Julien's staff for the tournament that begins Friday in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland.

The New Jersey Devils also have three players on the roster: forward Dawson Mercer and defencemen Damon Severson and Ryan Graves.

Winnipeg forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry, Montreal forward Josh Anderson and New York Islanders centre Mathew Barzal are also on the roster.

Anaheim forward Max Comtois is the lone player returning from Canada's 2021 championship-winning team, though Barzal, Chabot, Dubois and Severson bring previous world championship experience.

Canada will open its quest for its 28th world championship gold medal against Germany on Friday.

"We are thrilled to unveil the 24 players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Finland and take on the challenge of defending last year's gold medal," Canada general manager Shane Doan said in a news release.

"Our roster combines veteran experience and young talent, along with a number of players who have previously played for Canada on the international stage and some who will have their first opportunity to represent our country.

"We know the entire group is excited for this opportunity, and we look forward to gathering in Finland and competing for another gold medal."

Canada roster

Forward

Josh Anderson, Burlington, Ont., Montreal (NHL)

Mathew Barzal, Coquitlam, B.C., New York Islanders (NHL)

Drake Batherson, New Minas, N.S., Ottawa (NHL)

Max Comtois, Longueuil, Que., Anaheim (NHL)

Dylan Cozens, Whitehorse, Buffalo (NHL)

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., Winnipeg (NHL)

Morgan Geekie, Strathclair, Man., Seattle (NHL)

Noah Gregor, Beaumont, Alta., San Jose (NHL)

Kent Johnson, Port Moody, B.C., Columbus (NHL)

Adam Lowry, Calgary, Winnipeg (NHL)

Dawson Mercer, Bay Roberts, N.L., New Jersey (NHL)

Eric O'Dell, Ottawa, Dynamo Moscow (KHL); Nicolas Roy, Amos, Que., Vegas (NHL)

Cole Sillinger, Regina, Columbus (NHL)

Defence

Thomas Chabot, Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Que., Ottawa (NHL)

Ryan Graves, Yarmouth, N.S., New Jersey (NHL)

Nick Holden, St. Albert, Alta., Ottawa; (NHL)

Dysin Mayo, Victoria, Arizona (NHL)

Travis Sanheim, Elkhorn, Man., Philadelphia (NHL)

Damon Severson, Melville, Sask., New Jersey (NHL)

Zach Whitecloud, Brandon, Man., Vegas (NHL)

Goaltending