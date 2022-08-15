18 Canadian hockey women from Olympic championship team return for upcoming worlds

Led by captain and golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada's roster for the women's world hockey championship resembles the lineup that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February.

Canada opens the first women's world championship held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games on Aug. 25 against Finland in Herning, Denmark.

The Canadians are also the defending world champions having beaten the United States 3-2 in overtime in last year's final in Calgary. Poulin scored the overtime winner there and twice in the Olympic final.

Eighteen of the 23 players named to the world championship roster Monday won Olympic gold six months ago in Beijing.

Forward Brianne Jenner, who was named the Olympic tournament's most valuable player, as well as starting goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens were among the returnees named to the lineup by Hockey Canada.

The roster was chosen following a 142-player camp in Calgary that included under-18 and under-22 prospects.

WATCH | Poulin seals 2021 world gold medal win for Canada:

Poulin scores beautiful OT winner to clinch Canada gold at the worlds Duration 2:22 Marie-Philip Poulin scored a fantastic goal to give Canada the 3-2 win and their first gold medal at the worlds since 2012.

Canada roster

GOALTENDERS

Ann-Renee Desbiens, Clermont, Que.

Emerance Maschmeyer, Bruderheim, Alta.

Kristen Campbell, Brandon. Man.

DEFENCE

Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anne, Man.

Meaghan Mikkelson, St. Albert, Alta.

Renata Fast, Burlington, Ont.

Ella Shelton, Ingersoll, Ont.

Ashton Bell, Deloraine, Man.

Erin Ambrose, Keswick, Ont.

Micah Zandee-Hart, Saanichton, B.C.

FORWARDS

Laura Stacey, Kleinburg, Ont.

Jessie Eldridge, Barrie, Ont.

Sarah Fillier, Georgetown, Ont.

Brianne Jenner, Oakville, Ont.

Sarah Nurse, Hamilton

Emily Clark, Saskatoon

Emma Maltais, Burlington, Ont.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Beauceville, Que.

Blayre Turnbull, Stellarton, N.S.

Kristin O'Neill, Oakville, Ont.

Sarah Potomak, Aldergrove, B.C.

Jamie Lee Rattray, Kanata, Ont.

Victoria Bach, Milton, Ont.

Head coach: Troy Ryan, Spryfield, N.S.

Assistant coaches: Kori Cheverie, New Glasgow, N.S.; Alison Domenico, Ottawa; Caroline Ouellette, Montreal.

Goaltending coach: Brad Kirkwood, Calgary.

Video coach: James Emery, Calgary.