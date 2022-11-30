Poulin, Nurse return as Canada looks to get back into Rivalry Series with U.S
Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and 2022 Olympic leading scorer Sarah Nurse will help lead Canada's women's hockey team when it continues its Rivalry Series with the United States next month.
24-player roster unveiled for December games in Nevada, Los Angeles
Hockey Canada released its 24-player roster on Wednesday for the games Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev., and Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.
The Canadians will be looking for their first wins of the 2022-23 series after the United States posted three victories earlier this month in Kelowna, B.C., Kamloops, B.C., and Seattle.
The series will end with two games at a date and location yet to be determined.
Canada had won five of six games against its archrival before the start of the Rivalry Series, including victories in the 2022 Olympic final and the gold-medal game of the women's hockey championship.
Eighteen players who competed in the first three rivalry series games are on the most recent roster.
Canada roster
Forwards:
- Emily Clark — Saskatoon
- Sarah Fillier — Georgetown, Ont.
- Elizabeth Giguere — Quebec City
- Julia Gosling — London, Ont.
- Brianne Jenner — Oakville, Ont.
- Sarah Nurse — Hamilton
- Kristin O'Neill — Oakville, Ont.
- Marie-Philip Poulin — Beauceville, Que.
- Jamie Lee Rattray — Kanata, Ont.
- Jill Saulnier — Halifax
- Danielle Serdachny — Edmonton
- Laura Stacey — Kleinburg, Ont.
- Blayre Turnbull — Stellarton, N.S.
Defence:
- Ashton Bell — Deloraine, Man.
- Jaime Bourbonnais — Mississauga, Ont.
- Megan Carter — Milton, Ont.
- Renata Fast — Burlington, Ont.
- Jocelyne Larocque — Ste. Anne, Man.
- Ella Shelton — Ingersoll, Ont.
- Claire Thompson — Toronto
- Micah Zandee-Hart — Saanichton, B.C.
Goaltenders:
- Kristen Campbell — Brandon, Man.
- Ann-Renée Desbiens — Clermont, Que.
- Emerance Maschmeyer — Bruderheim, Alta.
