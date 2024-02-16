Triple Olympic gold medallist Meghan Agosta retires from Canadian women's national hockey team

Triple Olympic gold medallist Meghan Agosta has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team.

The 37-year-old forward from Ruthven, Ont., ranks sixth all-time in goals (85) and points (176) and seventh in assists (91) in 178 career games with the Canadian team.

Agosta played for Canadian teams that won Olympic gold in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and a silver medal in 2018.

She was named tournament MVP in 2010 after leading Canada in scoring in Vancouver with nine goals and five assists in five games.

Agosta celebrates scoring a goal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Agosta last played for Canada during the 2019-20 Rivalry Series. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Agosta also played in eight world championships and earned gold medals in both 2007 and 2012.

She became a Vancouver police constable following the 2014 Olympic Games and combined that career with hockey.

She last played for Canada in the 2019-20 Rivalry Series against the United States.

"As I announce my retirement from Hockey Canada, I reflect on a journey that began with a childhood dream of proudly wearing the Maple Leaf on the world stage," Agosta said Friday in a statement issued by Hockey Canada.

"From the moment I first donned the jersey, to representing Canada at world championships and the Olympic Games, that dream became a reality.

"Looking back, as I embark on this new chapter and with a little girl of my own eager to follow in my footsteps, I am overwhelmed with pride. Every moment and memory has shaped the career I hold dear, and I owe immense gratitude to my family, teammates and coaches, whose unwavering support propelled me forward, their belief in me fuelling every stride, goal and victory."

She and Vancouver police officer Jason Robillard have two children together — Chance and Rylan.

Agosta also competed in the televised reality show "Battle of Blades" with figure skater Andrew Poje in 2020.