Fantilli leads Canada to world hockey gold-medal game with 1st goal of tourney

Forward Adam Fantilli, a projected top-five pick in next month's NHL draft, scored at 8:56 of the third period to lift Canada to a 4-2 semifinal victory over host Latvia at the men's world hockey championship on Saturday.

The 18-year-old fooled a defenceman before netting his first goal of the tournament with 11:04 to go as Canada took a 3-2 lead.

Samuel Blais, Jack Quinn and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada whose goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves.

Canada had to twice come back from a goal down to reach its fourth straight final.

The deke! The snipe! ADAM FANTILLI! 🙌

ADAM FANTILLI TRICOTE, TIRE ET MARQUE! 🙌

The United States plays Germany in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Dans Locmelis scored 8:18 into the game to put tournament co-host Latvia 1-0 ahead on a rebound.

Blais one-timed a shot to the roof of Latvia's goal with 4:28 to go in the middle period for his fourth goal at the tournament to tie the score at 1-1.

Sammy Blais ties the game with a quick wrister.🇨🇦🚨

Quinn shot enters net off goalie's mask

Rudolfs Balcers restored the lead for Latvia from the left circle only 1:06 later in the frame.

Quinn drew Canada even 45 seconds into the final period when his shot was deflected into the net from the mask of goaltender Arturs Silovs.

🇨🇦 Jack Quinn from the impossible angle! 2-2.😱

The Canadians secured a semifinal berth and also avenged a memorable loss to host Finland on Thursday.

Michael Carcone, Tyler Toffoli, Blais and Quinn scored in the 4-1 win.

Finland defeated Canada 4-3 in overtime to win gold last May, the third straight time they played in the championship contest.

Finland beat Canada in 2019 but Canada won the rematch two years later. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.