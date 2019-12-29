Canada's Joe Veleno suspended 1 game for headbutt

Canada's Joe Veleno has been suspended one game for head-butting Russian defenceman Daniil Misyul during the second period of Canada's 6-0 loss on Saturday.

The IIHF released a statement saying Veleno repeatedly made contact with Misuyl's helmet, and although he did not harm the Russian, the act was enough to warrant the one game suspension.

"Based on all facts ascertained, the Disciplinary Panel determined that Veleno repeatedly and intentionally made direct contact with Misyul's helmet. The fact that Veleno's actions did not directly endanger the physical integrity of Misyul does not prevent the application of Official Playing Rule 142 [Head-butting].

"On both occasions, Veleno's action of bringing his helmet forward and towards Misyul fulfills the criteria of a headbutt as set out under Official Playing Rule 142, and warrants a one-game suspension," the IIHF statement read.

The 19-year-old Veleno will miss the game against Germany on Monday, where Canada will also be without Alexis Lafrenière due to injury. Veleno will be able to return to the lineup on New Year's Eve against the Czech Republic in the final preliminary game.

Veleno has recorded just one assist through Canada's first two games.