Hockey·New

Canada's hockey women drop Olympic prep opener to men's team in Trail, B.C.

Sarah Fillier had the only goal for Canada's women's national hockey team in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters on Monday in B.C. The women will play a Cranbrook men's squad Tuesday as they continue their preparation for the Beijing Olympics.

Return to ice Tuesday night against Cranbrook Bucks men's junior A club

The Canadian Press ·
Sarah Fillier scored the lone goal for Canada's women’s team in Monday's 5-1 defeat to the Trail Smoke Eaters men's junior A team in B.C. (Derek Leung/Getty Images/File)

Sarah Fillier had the only goal for Canada's women's national hockey team as it fell to the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-1 on Monday.

Fillier scored 1:06 into the first period of the exhibition tune-up game in Trail, B.C.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 of 32 shots in the first two periods of play. Kristen Campbell turned aside all eight shots she faced in the third.

Zach Michaelis scored and added two assists for the Smoke Eaters, a men's junior A club. Christian Lowe, Brady Hunter, Corey Cunningham and Quinn Disher rounded out the attack for Trail.

Evan Fradette made 22 saves for the win in net.

Canada was 0-for-2 on the power play and the Smoke Eaters score on one of their two extra-man advantages.

WATCH | Poulin seals world gold medal win for Canada in OT:

Poulin scores beautiful OT winner to clinch Canada gold at the worlds

1 month ago
2:21
Marie-Philip Poulin scored a fantastic goal to give Canada the 3-2 win and their first gold medal at the worlds since 2012. 2:21
