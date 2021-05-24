Canada falls to Germany to remain winless at men's world hockey championship
Canada dropped a 3-1 decision to Germany on Monday to remain winless at the men's world hockey championship.
Team opens preliminary round with 3 straight losses
Nick Paul scored the lone goal for Canada, which has opened the preliminary round with three straight losses. Stefan Loibl, Matthias Plachta and Korbinian Holzer tallied for Germany (3-0-0-0).
Canada has been outscored 10-2 overall and remains tied with last-place Italy in the Group B standings.
Latvia blanked Italy 3-0 in the early game at the Riga Arena. At the Olympic Sports Centre, Slovakia defeated Russia 3-1 and the Czech Republic edged Belarus 3-2 in overtime.
Canada returns to action Wednesday against Norway.
