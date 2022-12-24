Bedard's 2 goals lead Canada over Finland in final tune-up for men's world juniors
Canadians begin tournament on Monday against Czech Republic
After a couple easy tune-up tests, Canada had to battle from start to finish on Friday night to defeat Finland 5-3 in Halifax in the final exhibition game ahead of the world junior men's hockey championship.
Brennan Othmann and Brandt Clarke also scored for Canada.
Finland, which held 1-0 and 2-1 leads, got goals from Niko Huuhtanen, Ville Koivunen and Joakim Kemell.
"It was important for our group to go through a game like that where we had to trail and fight to take back the lead," said Canadian coach Dennis Williams. "I thought we kept our composure and stuck to the game plan, and that mentality will pay dividends as we move forward in the tournament."
WATCH | Bedard scores twice for Canada vs. Finland in final tune-up game:
Finland, which lost 5-2 to the United States on Monday, was outshot by Canada 45-22. Canada was 3-for-7 on the power play, while Finland went 2-for-4.
"It is nice to get a couple goals before the tournament starts. I have had a lot of chances, but pucks just have not been going in," said Bedard.
Canada opens defence of its world title on Boxing Day with a preliminary round game against the Czech Republic in Halifax.
Finland, which lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the memorable gold-medal final of the delayed worlds this past summer, opens its tournament on Boxing Day with a game against Switzerland in Moncton, N.B.
