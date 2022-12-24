Content
Hockey

Bedard's 2 goals lead Canada over Finland in final tune-up for men's world juniors

After a couple easy tune-up tests, Canada had to battle from start to finish on Friday night to defeat Finland 5-3 in Halifax in the final exhibition game ahead of the world junior men's hockey championship.

Canadians begin tournament on Monday against Czech Republic

A group of Canadian hockey players celebrate next to the boards, with Canadian fans cheering in the background.
Canada’s Connor Bedard, second from right, celebrates with teammates during a 5-3 win over Finland Friday in an exhibition game ahead of the men's IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Canada, which beat Switzerland 6-0 on Monday, and Slovakia 6-1 on Wednesday, needed a power-play goal from Connor Bedard at 14:21 to post the victory. It was Bedard's second power-play goal of the game. Logan Stankoven iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:46.

Brennan Othmann and Brandt Clarke also scored for Canada.

Finland, which held 1-0 and 2-1 leads, got goals from Niko Huuhtanen, Ville Koivunen and Joakim Kemell.

"It was important for our group to go through a game like that where we had to trail and fight to take back the lead," said Canadian coach Dennis Williams. "I thought we kept our composure and stuck to the game plan, and that mentality will pay dividends as we move forward in the tournament."

Finland, which lost 5-2 to the United States on Monday, was outshot by Canada 45-22. Canada was 3-for-7 on the power play, while Finland went 2-for-4.

"It is nice to get a couple goals before the tournament starts. I have had a lot of chances, but pucks just have not been going in," said Bedard.

"Tonight was just a pre-tournament game, but with the crowd and intensity it felt a lot bigger, and it was good to find the back of the net and help our team get the win. ... We believe the potential of this team is a gold medal."

Canada opens defence of its world title on Boxing Day with a preliminary round game against the Czech Republic in Halifax.

Finland, which lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the memorable gold-medal final of the delayed worlds this past summer, opens its tournament on Boxing Day with a game against Switzerland in Moncton, N.B.

