Canada beats Finland to finish 1st in pool at world juniors

Canada clinched first place in its pool and a quarter-final matchup against the Czech Republic with a 4-1 win over Finland at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Thursday.

Dylan Cozens scored twice, including an empty-net goal, for a Canadian team that went undefeated in four games in the preliminary round.

Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored for the host country.

Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament.

WATCH | Canada closes out group play with win over Finland:

Canada defeats Finland, finishes group-play with perfect record Sports Video 0:28 Dylan Cozens scored twice in Canada's 4-1 win over Finland, the Canadians will face Czech Republic in world juniors quarter-finals. 0:28

Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1).

Karri Piiroinen, who played for the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires last season, had 36 saves in the loss.

The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarter-finals, where Canada will play the Czechs, the No. 4 seed in Pool B, on Saturday.

Finland's opponent will be decided by the outcome of Sweden versus the United States later Thursday.

Czech Republic blanks Austria

In earlier action, Czech Republic clinched its spot in the quarter-finals with a 7-0 win over Austria.

The Czech Republic went 2-2 in the preliminary round to lock up fourth place in five-team Group B. Austria was 0-4 this year and has not won any of its 21 games at the top level of the tournament.

Austria scored just one goal in four games overall.

The Czech Republic outshot Austria 61-15.

WATCH | Czech Republic tops Austria 7-0:

Lang tallies twice in Czech Republic romp over Austria Sports Video 0:28 Martin Lang scored twice in the second period and the Czech Republic shut out Austria 7-0 at the world junior championship. 0:28

Martin Lang had two goals for the Czech Republic, while Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added singles.

With a 2-1-0-1 record (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses), Russia will finish no worse than second in Pool B.

Pool A third-seed Germany (1-1-0-2) and No. 4 Slovakia (1-0-1-2) also awaited the end of Pool B play to know their quarter-final opponents.

The semifinals are Monday followed by Tuesday's medal games at Rogers Place.

Canada and Finland cruised through the preliminary round with three straight wins apiece and outscored their opposition a combined 44-7.

At stake Thursday was not only the top seed in the pool, but also avoiding a tougher quarter-final opponent.

Canada dominated puck possession, scoring three unanswered goals over two periods before the Finns replied in the third.

Canada's relentless forecheck hemmed the Finns in their own zone for long stretches over the first 40 minutes.

A glaring gap in Canada's game, however, was an 0-for-5 power play.

The Finns pulled Piiroinen for an extra attacker with over two minutes to play in regulation.

Cozens battled for the puck on Canada's blue line and in the neutral zone to get a shot away for an empty-netter.

Lambert, a Finn with a Canadian father, scored at 5:05 of the third period on his team's lone power-play chance of the game.

Lambert's shot deflected off the stick of Canadian defenceman Thomas Harley and by Levi's glove.

Krebs collected his third goal of the tournament shovelling a backhand between his legs and under Piiroinen at 12:58 of the second period.

Canada led 2-0 at 6:54 when Jakob Pelletier's shot from the slot deflected off Holloway's leg and under Pirroinen's pads.

Finland lost defenceman Ville Heinola in the third period when the Winnipeg Jets draft pick blocked a shot with his hand and went to the dressing room.

Canada's Alex Newhook also left the game and didn't return. The forward was checked hard by Eemil Viro in the first period and suffered what looked like a shoulder injury.

It was all Canada in the opening period with hard pace and pressure in Finland's zone and a 17-1 margin in shots, but just a one-goal lead heading into the second.

WATCH | Canada's Alex Newhook exits game after collision:

Canada's Alex Newhook suffers injury after collision with Viro Sports Video 0:24 Team Canada forward Alex Newhook collides with Finland's Eemil Viro, ends up leaving the game and does not return. 0:24

The Finns held Canada scoreless on a pair of power-play chances in the first.

Cozens, a Buffalo Sabres prospect, scored at 3:49 after forcing a turnover on Canada's blue line.

Canada's co-captain skated the puck into the zone on an odd-man rush with Connor McMichael and beat Piironen's blocker with a snapshot.

Either Canada or Finland has won gold in six of the last seven world junior tournaments.

Finland claimed the title two years ago in Vancouver, where Canada fell to the Finns 2-1 in overtime in a quarterfinal.

Canada blanked Finland 5-0 in a 2020 semifinal en route to gold in Ostrava, Czech Republic.