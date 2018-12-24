Finland defeats Canada in world juniors tune-up

Finland scored twice on the power play and once shorthanded to defeat Canada 5-2 Sunday in an exhibition game prior to the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Eeli Tolvanen and Anton Lundell both had power-play goals while Otto Latvala gave Finland a 1-0 lead on a pretty short-handed play in the first period.

Linus Nyman also scored while Kaapo Kakko, projected to be the No. 2 pick in this year's NHL draft, had two assists. Santeri Virtanen scored into an empty net at the buzzer.

Morgan Frost and Barrett Hayton scored Canada's goals on power plays.

Vancouver Canuck prospect Michael DiPietro started the game in goal for Canada, stopping 13-of-15 shots before being replaced by Ian Scott at 8:55 of the second period. Scott stopped 8-of-10 shots.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 31 shots for Finland.