Canada defeats host Finland in women's hockey exhibition game
Melodie Daoust scored the winning goal as Canada downed host Finland 4-2 in a women's hockey exhibition game on Thursday.
Canadian goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer stops 19 shots in victory
Melodie Daoust scored the winning goal as Canada downed host Finland 4-2 in a women's hockey exhibition game on Thursday.
Victoria Bach, Marie-Philip Poulin and Jocelyne Larocque also scored for Canada, while Rebecca Johnston had two assists.
Petra Nieminen and Elisa Hopolainen scored for Finland.
Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 19 shots for Canada, while a busy Meeri Räisänen made 40 saves for Finland.
The two teams will face off for games Saturday and Sunday in Turku, Finland
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?