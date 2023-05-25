Content
Canada eliminates host Finland in quarterfinals of men's hockey worlds

Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the world hockey championship. Jack Quinn, Samuel Blais, Michael Carcone and Tyler Toffoli scored as Canada defeated Finland 4-1 today at the Nokia Arena.

Canadians triumph in rematch of previous 3 gold-medal games

The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player jumps in the air behind the net.
Canada's Samuel Blais celebrates after scoring his during his team's 4-1 quarterfinal win over Finland at the men's hockey world championship on Thursday. (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press)

Teemu Hartikainen tallied for the host team with just over three minutes left in the third period.

Toffoli answered less than a minute later to restore Canada's three-goal cushion.

WATCH | Blais lifts Canada over Finland:

Blais' 2nd period winner lifts Canada to quarterfinal win over Finland

31 minutes ago
Duration 0:56
A second period goal by Samuel Blais put Canada ahead for good as they defeated Finland 4-1 in the quarterfinals at the world hockey championship.

The game was a rematch of the last three finals.

Finland beat Canada for gold last May with a 4-3 victory in overtime.

The Finns also beat Canada in 2019, with Canada talking gold in a 2021 rematch. the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier, the United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to also reach the semifinals.

The Americans have been cruising through the tournament and earned their eighth straight victory.

"This was a tough game and I'm really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan," U.S. head coach David Quinn said. "There's a real selflessness to our team and that's been evident from the outset."

Casey DeSmith made 15 saves for the shutout.

The quarterfinal was a repeat of last year's bronze-medal game, which the Czechs won 8-4.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset the favourite Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals.

Jonas Siegenthaler answered Germany's opening goal by Maximilian Kastner before John Peterka and Nico Sturm netted for the Germans.

With files from The Associated Press

