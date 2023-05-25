Canada eliminates host Finland in quarterfinals of men's hockey worlds

Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the world hockey championship.

Jack Quinn, Samuel Blais, Michael Carcone and Tyler Toffoli scored as Canada defeated Finland 4-1 today at the Nokia Arena.

Teemu Hartikainen tallied for the host team with just over three minutes left in the third period.

Toffoli answered less than a minute later to restore Canada's three-goal cushion.

The game was a rematch of the last three finals.

Finland beat Canada for gold last May with a 4-3 victory in overtime.

The Finns also beat Canada in 2019, with Canada talking gold in a 2021 rematch. the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier, the United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to also reach the semifinals.

The Americans have been cruising through the tournament and earned their eighth straight victory.

"This was a tough game and I'm really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan," U.S. head coach David Quinn said. "There's a real selflessness to our team and that's been evident from the outset."

Casey DeSmith made 15 saves for the shutout.

The quarterfinal was a repeat of last year's bronze-medal game, which the Czechs won 8-4.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset the favourite Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals.

Jonas Siegenthaler answered Germany's opening goal by Maximilian Kastner before John Peterka and Nico Sturm netted for the Germans.