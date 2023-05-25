Canada eliminates host Finland in quarterfinals of men's hockey worlds
Canadians triumph in rematch of previous 3 gold-medal games
Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the world hockey championship.
Jack Quinn, Samuel Blais, Michael Carcone and Tyler Toffoli scored as Canada defeated Finland 4-1 today at the Nokia Arena.
Teemu Hartikainen tallied for the host team with just over three minutes left in the third period.
Toffoli answered less than a minute later to restore Canada's three-goal cushion.
WATCH | Blais lifts Canada over Finland:
The game was a rematch of the last three finals.
Finland beat Canada for gold last May with a 4-3 victory in overtime.
The Finns also beat Canada in 2019, with Canada talking gold in a 2021 rematch. the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Earlier, the United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to also reach the semifinals.
The Americans have been cruising through the tournament and earned their eighth straight victory.
Casey DeSmith made 15 saves for the shutout.
The quarterfinal was a repeat of last year's bronze-medal game, which the Czechs won 8-4.
In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset the favourite Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals.
Jonas Siegenthaler answered Germany's opening goal by Maximilian Kastner before John Peterka and Nico Sturm netted for the Germans.
With files from The Associated Press