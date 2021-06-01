Skip to Main Content
Canada in jeopardy of missing playdowns for 1st time at men's hockey worlds

Finland rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the final preliminary-round game for both teams at the men's world hockey championship on Tuesday in Riga, Latvia. Canada needs Germany and Latvia do not go to overtime to secure a quarter-final berth.

Team will secure quarter-final berth should Germany-Latvia matchup end in regulation

The Canadian Press ·
Canada goalie Darcy Kuemper and his teammates react to Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Finland in preliminary round play at the world hockey championship. The Canadians are in jeopardy of missing the quarter-finals for the first time. (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada will have to wait to see if it advances to the quarter-finals at the world men's hockey championship.

Finland rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the final preliminary-round game for both teams on Tuesday in Riga, Latvia.

Canada, which finished the first round with three wins, three regulation losses and a shootout loss, must now hope Germany and Latvia do not go to overtime to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Canada has never missed the playoffs at the world championship or Olympics.

Maxime Comtois and Brandon Pirri scored for Canada whille Arttu Ruotsalainen scored two goals for Finland, including the tying goal with four minutes left.

 

Ruotsalainen was one of three players to beat Canadian goalie Darcy Kuemper in the shootout. Canada put two shots past Finnish netminder Jussi Olkinuora.

