Cole Peretti, Seth Jarvis lead Canadian attack in opening win over Finland
Cole Peretti and Seth Jarvis had two goals apiece as Canada downed Finland 6-0 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Monday in Breclav, Czech Republic.
Tristan Lennox posts 17-shot shutout for defending gold medallists in Czech Republic
The dominant victory marked Canada's first game at the annual men's under-18 international hockey tournament, being held this year in Breclav, Czech Republic.
Will Cuylle and Ridly Greig also scored for Canada, while goalie Tristan Lennox stopped all 17 shots to register the shutout.
Finnish netminder Joel Blomqvist stopped 28 of 34 shots.
Canada will take on Switzerland when preliminary action continues Tuesday morning.
Last year, the Canadians defeated Sweden 6-2 to win gold at the tournament.
