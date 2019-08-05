Skip to Main Content
Cole Peretti, Seth Jarvis lead Canadian attack in opening win over Finland
Hockey·Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Cole Peretti and Seth Jarvis had two goals apiece as Canada downed Finland 6-0 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Monday in Breclav, Czech Republic.

Tristan Lennox posts 17-shot shutout for defending gold medallists in Czech Republic

The Canadian Press ·
Seth Jarvis, a forward for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, scored twice to help Canada to a tournament-opening 6-0 victory over Finland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Monday. (Getty Images/File)

The dominant victory marked Canada's first game at the annual men's under-18 international hockey tournament, being held this year in Breclav, Czech Republic.

Will Cuylle and Ridly Greig also scored for Canada, while goalie Tristan Lennox stopped all 17 shots to register the shutout.

Finnish netminder Joel Blomqvist stopped 28 of 34 shots.

Canada will take on Switzerland when preliminary action continues Tuesday morning.

Last year, the Canadians defeated Sweden 6-2 to win gold at the tournament.

