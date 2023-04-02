Canada defeats Finland in women's hockey worlds tune-up
Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark and Marie-Philip Poulin each scored, and Canada outshot Finland 23-19 to post a 3-1 win on Saturday in exhibition women's hockey action at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Canadians open 3-peat bid against Switzerland on Wednesday in Brampton, Ont.
Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark and Marie-Philip Poulin each scored, and Canada outshot Finland 23-19 to post a 3-1 win on Saturday in exhibition women's hockey action at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Renata Fast chipped in with two assists for Team Canada, which is focused on winning the women's world hockey championship, scheduled April 5-16 in Brampton, Ont.
The teams, getting ready for worlds, missed a number of scoring opportunities and the power-play units looked like they might need some additional work, too, as Canada went 0-for-5 and Finland was 0-for-3.
The teams were scoreless after the first period and Canada led 1-0 heading into the third period.
Emilia Vesa scored for Finland.
Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland on Wednesday at the CAA Centre.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?