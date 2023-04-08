Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Marie-Philip Poulin's milestone marker lifts Canada over Czech Republic

They may not have been the most important goals in Marie-Philip Poulin’s illustrious international hockey career, but they sure were memorable.

Canadian captain scores 100th, 101st goals in 5-1 victory at worlds

Myles Dichter · CBC Sports ·
A Canadian female hockey player points her finger as she is embraced by a teammate.
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, seen above on the right during the Rivalry Series in February, scored her 100th and 101st international goals on Friday in Canada's 5-1 win over the Czech Republic at the women's hockey world championship in Brampton, Ont. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

They may not have been the most important goals in Marie-Philip Poulin's illustrious international hockey career, but they sure were memorable.

The captain scored her 100th and 101st career goals with a Maple Leaf on her sweater as Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 at the world championship in Brampton, Ont.

Poulin notched the first goal of the game after taking a feed on a partial 2-on-0 from Blayre Turnbull. She then pulled the puck to her backhand and easily buried the puck into an empty net.

Her second was a more individual effort in the third period, dipsy-doodling around a Czech defender before finding the top corner from the slot.

The Czechs briefly tied the game late in the first period when a Natalie Mlynkova shot from the sideboards trickled through Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens' pads.

But defender Renata Fast responded within a minute, firing a puck from the point to restore Canada's one-goal cushion.

Turnbull added a goal of her own for Canada in the second period, deflecting home a shot from defender Jocelyne Larocque. Jaime Bourbonnais also scored for the Canadians.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. (2-0) topped Switzerland (0-2) 9-1, while Finland (2-0) blanked Germany (1-1) 3-0.

Canada returns to the ice Saturday for a tilt against Japan before wrapping group play on Monday against the Americans. Both games are at 7 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Unknown History of how hate fuelled 2002 women's hockey gold-medal game:

The Unknown History of how hate fuelled the 2002 women's hockey gold-medal game

25 days ago
Duration 18:02
From great goals and controversial calls, to flag-stomping folklore, Canada-U.S. rivalry was cemented in Salt Lake City
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now