Marie-Philip Poulin's milestone marker lifts Canada over Czech Republic

They may not have been the most important goals in Marie-Philip Poulin's illustrious international hockey career, but they sure were memorable.

The captain scored her 100th and 101st career goals with a Maple Leaf on her sweater as Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 at the world championship in Brampton, Ont.

Poulin notched the first goal of the game after taking a feed on a partial 2-on-0 from Blayre Turnbull. She then pulled the puck to her backhand and easily buried the puck into an empty net.

🇨🇦 CAPTAIN CANADA <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> ’s Marie Philip-Poulin goes top shelf off a sweet assist from Blayre Turnbull <a href="https://twitter.com/pou29?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pou29</a> gets her 100th goal in her international career! <br>💯🎉🎊<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CZECAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CZECAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/7PNsfqNbgz">pic.twitter.com/7PNsfqNbgz</a> —@IIHFHockey

Her second was a more individual effort in the third period, dipsy-doodling around a Czech defender before finding the top corner from the slot.

CAPTAIN O’ CAPTAIN ! <a href="https://twitter.com/pou29?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pou29</a> lights the lamp with a nifty move to beat the defender for her 101st international goal. <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hockeycanada</a> leads 4-1 over <a href="https://twitter.com/narodnitymzen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@narodnitymzen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CZECAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CZECAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/kP5FKDnH5l">pic.twitter.com/kP5FKDnH5l</a> —@IIHFHockey

The Czechs briefly tied the game late in the first period when a Natalie Mlynkova shot from the sideboards trickled through Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens' pads.

But defender Renata Fast responded within a minute, firing a puck from the point to restore Canada's one-goal cushion.

Turnbull added a goal of her own for Canada in the second period, deflecting home a shot from defender Jocelyne Larocque. Jaime Bourbonnais also scored for the Canadians.

The Czechs fell to 1-1 with the loss.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. (2-0) topped Switzerland (0-2) 9-1, while Finland (2-0) blanked Germany (1-1) 3-0.

Canada returns to the ice Saturday for a tilt against Japan before wrapping group play on Monday against the Americans. Both games are at 7 p.m. ET.

