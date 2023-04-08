Marie-Philip Poulin's milestone marker lifts Canada over Czech Republic
Canadian captain scores 100th, 101st goals in 5-1 victory at worlds
They may not have been the most important goals in Marie-Philip Poulin's illustrious international hockey career, but they sure were memorable.
The captain scored her 100th and 101st career goals with a Maple Leaf on her sweater as Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 at the world championship in Brampton, Ont.
Poulin notched the first goal of the game after taking a feed on a partial 2-on-0 from Blayre Turnbull. She then pulled the puck to her backhand and easily buried the puck into an empty net.
Her second was a more individual effort in the third period, dipsy-doodling around a Czech defender before finding the top corner from the slot.
The Czechs briefly tied the game late in the first period when a Natalie Mlynkova shot from the sideboards trickled through Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens' pads.
But defender Renata Fast responded within a minute, firing a puck from the point to restore Canada's one-goal cushion.
Turnbull added a goal of her own for Canada in the second period, deflecting home a shot from defender Jocelyne Larocque. Jaime Bourbonnais also scored for the Canadians.
Earlier Friday, the U.S. (2-0) topped Switzerland (0-2) 9-1, while Finland (2-0) blanked Germany (1-1) 3-0.
Canada returns to the ice Saturday for a tilt against Japan before wrapping group play on Monday against the Americans. Both games are at 7 p.m. ET.
