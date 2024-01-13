Czech Republic spoils Canada bid for 3-peat at U18 women's hockey worlds

Canada's dreams of a third straight gold medal at the world women's under-18 hockey championship are over after a 4-2 loss to Czechia in the semifinals on Saturday in Zug, Switzerland.

Anezka Cabelova had two goals, and her linemate, captain Adela Sapovalivova, added a goal and an assist while Klaudie Slavickova had the go-ahead goal.

Sapovalivova's goal ended Canada's shutout streak which stretched back to the last time the two teams met.

Canada rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to draw even on goals from Chloe Primerano and Stryker Zablocki.

Czechia netminder Aneta Senkova kept her team in the game, saving 45 of 47 shots she faced.

Canada's Hannah Clark stopped seven of the 10 shots that came her way.

The Czechs have never beat Canada or won a semifinal, and were previously comprehensively defeated 8-1 by the Canadians in preliminary play.