Canada continues dominance at women's U18 hockey worlds with thumping of Czech Republic

Abby Stonehouse scored two short-handed goals and added three assists to lead Canada past Czech Republic 8-1 on Sunday at the world under-18 women's hockey championship in Zug, Switzerland.

A female ice hockey player moves in to shoot the puck on a goaltender at close range during a game as a defender attempts to prevent her.
Canada broke the game open in the second period, outscoring the Czech Republic 4-1 en route to an 8-1 win on Sunday at the world under-18 women's hockey championship in Zug, Switzerland. (@HockeyCanada/X)

Stonehouse score twice in the second period for Canada (2-0), which opened the tournament Saturday with an 11-0 victory over Germany. Morgan Jackson and Caitlin Kraemer (two apiece), Emma Venusio and Mackenzie Alexander had the other goals.

Aneta Paroubkova replied for Czech Republic (0-2).

Kraemer had two goals Saturday to become Canada's national women's under-18 all-time leading goal scorer with 18.

Kraemer opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 12:28 of the first. But Canada broke the game open in the second, outscoring the Czech Republic 4-1 in the period.

Stonehouse put Canada ahead 2-0 at 1:43 before scoring her second of the period at 8:20. Venusio made it 4-0 with the man advantage at 16:15 before Paroubkova scored at 17:38.

Jackson added her second of the game at 7:47 of the third. Kraemer and Alexander scored at 10:39 and 15:55, respectively, to round out the scoring.

Canada's quest for its first three-peat at the tournament since 2014 will continue on Tuesday in a round-robin matchup with 2-0 Finland before the quarterfinals commence on Thursday. The Canadians went undefeated at last year's edition.

With files from CBC Sports

