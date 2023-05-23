Canada rebounds from stunning loss at hockey worlds, advances to quarterfinals

Tyler Myers scored the winning goal just over four minutes into the third period as Canada ended preliminary-round play at the men's world hockey championship Tuesday with a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic.

Peyton Krebs and Lawson Crouse, into an empty net, also scored for Canada in Riga, Latvia. Scott Laughton had two assists, while Samuel Montembeault faced just 17 shots.

Martin Kaut replied for the Czechs, who got 41 saves from Karel Vejmelka.

Canada finished second in Group B with 15 points (four regulation wins, one overtime win, one overtime loss, one regulation loss), two more than the third-place Czechs.

On Monday, the Canadians lost to Norway for only the second time in tournament history, and first since 2000.

Switzerland, which played its final preliminary-round game later against co-host Latvia, had already clinched top spot in the group with 18 points from six regulation victories.

Canada will face defending champion and co-host Finland, which was locked into third in Group A heading into Tuesday's games, in the quarterfinals.

U.S. ends group stage unbeaten

Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 on Tuesday to finish the group stage with a perfect record in Tampere, Finland.

Samberg's winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday's quarterfinal games.

The Americans lead 3-1 in the third period but Leo Carlsson scored his second goal before Timothy Liljegren equalized with 2:31 left to force overtime.

Nick Bonino and Conor Garland had answered Carlsson's opener with power play goals and Lane Hutson stretched the advantage to 3-1 on a breakaway.

Germany secures quarterfinal berth

Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game on Tuesday to clinch a place in the quarterfinals.

John Peterka a goal and an assist and goaltender Mathias Nederberger stopped 13 shots for the shutout as Germany finished fourth in Group A with 12 points.

The Germans will next face Group B winner Switzerland.

Slovakia kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1 in Riga, Latvia. Slovakia is tied for fourth in Group B with co-host Latvia, which takes on Switzerland later Tuesday.

In Group A, co-host Finland plays Denmark.