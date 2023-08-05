Content
Hockey

Spence scores late in OT as Canada tops Czech Republic to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat host Czech Republic 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday.

Canadians now boast 24 titles at men's summer under-18 hockey tournament

A men's hockey player celebrates.
Maclolm Spence of Canada scored in overtime of the final game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to defeat host Czech Republic 3-2 on Saturday. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter/File)

Spence stripped the puck off Czech Republic's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota.

It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta.

Czech Republic's Adam Titlbach opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period. The Canadians then replied with two goals in the second period to take the lead.

Kaden Lindstrom finished off a perfect pass from Porter Martone off the rush just under a minute into the frame. Captain Berkly Catton then scored a power-play goal off a scramble in front of the net at 9:17.

Canada held that lead with five minutes left in the third period before Czech Republic's Matej Kubiesa scored on the power play to tie the game and force a three-on-three overtime.

Earlier Saturday, the United States won bronze with a 5-2 win over Finland.

Canadian roster

Forwards:

  • Berkly Catton — Saskatoon
  • Carson Wetsch — North Vancouver
  • Cayden Lindstrom — Chetwynd, B.C.
  • Cole Beaudoin — Kanata, Ont.
  • Jordan Gavin — Surrey, B.C.
  • Justin Poirier — Valleyfield, Que.
  • Liam Greentree — Oshawa, Ont.
  • Malcolm Spence — Mississauga, Ont.
  • Maxim Massé — Rimouski
  • Michael Misa — Oakville, Ont.
  • Ollie Josephson — Victoria
  • Porter Martone — Peterborough, Ont.
  • Roger McQueen — Saskatoon
  • Ryder Ritchie — Calgary

Defencemen:

  • Anthony Cristoforo — Woodbridge, Ont.
  • Ben Danford — Madoc, Ont.
  • Charlie Elick — Calgary
  • Frankie Marrelli — Markham, Ont.
  • Henry Mews —  Ottawa
  • Sam Dickinson — Toronto
  • Zayne Parekh — Nobleton, Ont.

Goaltenders:

  • Ryerson Leenders — Nanticoke, Ont.
  • Gabriel D'Aigle — Sorel-Tracy, Que.
  • Carter George — Thunder Bay, Ont.
