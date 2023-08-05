Spence scores late in OT as Canada tops Czech Republic to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat host Czech Republic 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday.

Spence stripped the puck off Czech Republic's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota.

MALCOLM SPENCE, OVERTIME HERO! 🇨🇦<br><br>MALCOLM SPENCE, LE HÉROS DE LA PROLONGATION! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HlinkaGretzkyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HlinkaGretzkyCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CoupeHlinkaGretzky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CoupeHlinkaGretzky</a><a href="https://t.co/IHNNp5YdzR">pic.twitter.com/IHNNp5YdzR</a> —@HockeyCanada

It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta.

Czech Republic's Adam Titlbach opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period. The Canadians then replied with two goals in the second period to take the lead.

Kaden Lindstrom finished off a perfect pass from Porter Martone off the rush just under a minute into the frame. Captain Berkly Catton then scored a power-play goal off a scramble in front of the net at 9:17.

Canada held that lead with five minutes left in the third period before Czech Republic's Matej Kubiesa scored on the power play to tie the game and force a three-on-three overtime.

Earlier Saturday, the United States won bronze with a 5-2 win over Finland.

Canadian roster

Forwards:

Berkly Catton — Saskatoon

Carson Wetsch — North Vancouver

Cayden Lindstrom — Chetwynd, B.C.

Cole Beaudoin — Kanata, Ont.

Jordan Gavin — Surrey, B.C.

Justin Poirier — Valleyfield, Que.

Liam Greentree — Oshawa, Ont.

Malcolm Spence — Mississauga, Ont.

Maxim Massé — Rimouski

Michael Misa — Oakville, Ont.

Ollie Josephson — Victoria

Porter Martone — Peterborough, Ont.

Roger McQueen — Saskatoon

Ryder Ritchie — Calgary

Defencemen:

Anthony Cristoforo — Woodbridge, Ont.

Ben Danford — Madoc, Ont.

Charlie Elick — Calgary

Frankie Marrelli — Markham, Ont.

Henry Mews — Ottawa

Sam Dickinson — Toronto

Zayne Parekh — Nobleton, Ont.

Goaltenders: