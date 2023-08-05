Spence scores late in OT as Canada tops Czech Republic to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Canadians now boast 24 titles at men's summer under-18 hockey tournament
Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat host Czech Republic 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday.
Spence stripped the puck off Czech Republic's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota.
MALCOLM SPENCE, OVERTIME HERO! 🇨🇦<br><br>MALCOLM SPENCE, LE HÉROS DE LA PROLONGATION! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HlinkaGretzkyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HlinkaGretzkyCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CoupeHlinkaGretzky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CoupeHlinkaGretzky</a><a href="https://t.co/IHNNp5YdzR">pic.twitter.com/IHNNp5YdzR</a>—@HockeyCanada
It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta.
Czech Republic's Adam Titlbach opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period. The Canadians then replied with two goals in the second period to take the lead.
Canada held that lead with five minutes left in the third period before Czech Republic's Matej Kubiesa scored on the power play to tie the game and force a three-on-three overtime.
Earlier Saturday, the United States won bronze with a 5-2 win over Finland.
Canadian roster
Forwards:
- Berkly Catton — Saskatoon
- Carson Wetsch — North Vancouver
- Cayden Lindstrom — Chetwynd, B.C.
- Cole Beaudoin — Kanata, Ont.
- Jordan Gavin — Surrey, B.C.
- Justin Poirier — Valleyfield, Que.
- Liam Greentree — Oshawa, Ont.
- Malcolm Spence — Mississauga, Ont.
- Maxim Massé — Rimouski
- Michael Misa — Oakville, Ont.
- Ollie Josephson — Victoria
- Porter Martone — Peterborough, Ont.
- Roger McQueen — Saskatoon
- Ryder Ritchie — Calgary
Defencemen:
- Anthony Cristoforo — Woodbridge, Ont.
- Ben Danford — Madoc, Ont.
- Charlie Elick — Calgary
- Frankie Marrelli — Markham, Ont.
- Henry Mews — Ottawa
- Sam Dickinson — Toronto
- Zayne Parekh — Nobleton, Ont.
Goaltenders:
- Ryerson Leenders — Nanticoke, Ont.
- Gabriel D'Aigle — Sorel-Tracy, Que.
- Carter George — Thunder Bay, Ont.