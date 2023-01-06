Guenther's golden goal in OT helps Canada down Czech Republic, capturing 2nd straight WJHC title
Wright also scores as Canadians win 3-2 in Halifax; Bedard named tournament MVP
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat the Czech Republic 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday in Halifax.
The Arizona Coyotes forward took a pass from Joshua Roy on a 2-on-1 to give his country its title at the men's under-20 event.
Shane Wright, on his 19th birthday, had the other goal for Canada. Thomas Milic made 24 saves. Connor Bedard was named tournament MVP.
Canada is the first team to repeat since the country won five straight gold medals between 2005 and 2009 after Bedard and seven other returnees also topped the pandemic-delayed summer showcase in Edmonton.
THE GOLDEN GOAL BY DYLAN GUENTHER! 🥇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> <a href="https://t.co/VbbZQfTOV4">pic.twitter.com/VbbZQfTOV4</a>—@HockeyCanada
Jiri Kulich and Jakub Kos replied for the Czech Republic. Tomas Suchanek stopped 35 shots.
The Czechs beat a disjointed Canada for the first time in 3,285 days when they picked up what was at the time a stunning 5-2 victory on Dec. 26, and appeared in the final for the first time since their only gold-medal triumphs in 2000 and 2001.
The United States won bronze earlier on Thursday with an 8-7 overtime win against Sweden.
With files from CBC Sports
