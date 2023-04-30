Canada earns men's U18 world hockey bronze on Macklin Celebrini OT goal

Macklin Celebrini scored the game-winning goal 7:51 into overtime and Canada topped Slovakia 4-3 to earn bronze at the men's under-18 world hockey championship on Sunday in Basel, Switzerland.

Celebrini also netted the game's opening goal, while Colby Barlow and Matthew Wood added the others for Canada. Gabriel D'Aigle made 26 saves.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Peter Cisar and Daniel Jencko replied for Slovakia. Samuel Urban stopped 37 of 41 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Canada took a 2-1 lead thanks to Barlow's goal with 13 seconds remaining in the second.

In the third, Slovakia took a 3-2 edge with Jencko's marker with 4:27 left in regulation. However, Wood scored the tying goal with 1:10 remaining to send the game to overtime.

The United States and Sweden will meet in the gold-medal game later Sunday.