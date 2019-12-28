Canada secures spot in Spengler Cup semifinals with win over host HC Davos
Canada now awaits their opponent for Monday's semifinal match
Andrew MacDonald and Dustin Jeffery each scored first-period goals as Canada downed HC Davos 5-1 at the Spengler Cup on Saturday.
MacDonald opened the scoring just 2:18 into the game, before Jeffrey found the scoresheet 72 seconds later.
Alex Grant had a goal and an assist for Canada, while Eric Fehr and Kevin Clark were the other Canadian goal scorers.
Canada's netminder Matt Tomkins turned aside 22-of-23 shots.
Luca Hischier replied with the lone goal for HC Davos. Joren van Pottelberghe made 29 saves in defeat.
The Canadians failed to convert on four power-play opportunities, while HC Davos went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.
Canada will now face the winner of TPS Turku and HC Davos in Monday's semifinals. While on the other side of the bracket, HC Ambri-Piotta awaits the winner between HC Ocelari Trinec and Salavat Yulaev Ufa.
