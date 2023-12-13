Top draft prospect Macklin Celebrini headlines Canada's world junior roster
Under-20 hockey championship runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden
Macklin Celebrini will be on the plane to Sweden.
The 17-year-old presumptive No. 1 pick at June's NHL draft was named to Canada's roster announced Wednesday for the 2024 world junior hockey championship.
Celebrini sits second in the NCAA with 10 goals and 25 points in 15 games this season for Boston University.
The smooth-skating centre from Vancouver is part of a group led by three players with NHL experience — forwards Fraser Minten and Owen Beck, and defenceman Tristan Luneau — set to compete at the under-20 showcase, which runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Canada heads to Europe on Thursday, with the first pre-tournament game set for Tuesday against Denmark's under-25 team.
The Canadians will then meet Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States the following day before opening their world juniors Dec. 26 against Finland at Gothenburg's Scandinavium arena.
🎥 | Macklin Celebrini scored the lone goal as 🇨🇦 closed selection camp with a 6-1 loss to <a href="https://twitter.com/USPORTSca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USPORTSca</a>.<br><br>🎥 | Macklin Celebrini inscrit l’unique but du 🇨🇦, qui conclut son camp de sélection avec un revers de 6-1 contre U SPORTS.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MondialJunior?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MondialJunior</a> <a href="https://t.co/BDjv6kZr4j">pic.twitter.com/BDjv6kZr4j</a>—@HockeyCanada
Canada doesn't have any returning players from the 2023 tournament who are currently in the NHL, with Connor Bedard (Chicago), Adam Fantilli (Columbus) and Kevin Korchinski (Chicago) all playing big roles for their teams.
Matthew Poitras (Boston), Zach Benson (Buffalo) and Shane Wright (Seattle/AHL), the other eligible players playing professionally, have yet to be made available by their teams.
Canada roster
Forwards:
- Owen Allard
- Owen Beck
- Macklin Celebrini
- Easton Cowan
- Nate Danielson
- Jordan Dumais
- Conor Geekie
- Fraser Minten
- Carson Rehkopf
- Matthew Savoie
- Matthew Wood
- Brayden Yager
Defencemen:
- Oliver Bonk
- Jake Furlong
- Maveric Lamoureux
- Tristan Luneau
- Denton Mateychuk
- Tanner Molendyk
- Noah Warren
Goaltenders:
- Scott Ratzlaff
- Mathis Rousseau
- Samuel St-Hilaire