Top draft prospect Macklin Celebrini headlines Canada's world junior roster

Macklin Celebrini will be on the plane to Sweden.

The 17-year-old presumptive No. 1 pick at June's NHL draft was named to Canada's roster announced Wednesday for the 2024 world junior hockey championship.

Celebrini sits second in the NCAA with 10 goals and 25 points in 15 games this season for Boston University.

The smooth-skating centre from Vancouver is part of a group led by three players with NHL experience — forwards Fraser Minten and Owen Beck, and defenceman Tristan Luneau — set to compete at the under-20 showcase, which runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Canada heads to Europe on Thursday, with the first pre-tournament game set for Tuesday against Denmark's under-25 team.

The Canadians will then meet Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States the following day before opening their world juniors Dec. 26 against Finland at Gothenburg's Scandinavium arena.

Macklin Celebrini scored the lone goal as Canada closed selection camp with a 6-1 loss to U SPORTS.

Canada doesn't have any returning players from the 2023 tournament who are currently in the NHL, with Connor Bedard (Chicago), Adam Fantilli (Columbus) and Kevin Korchinski (Chicago) all playing big roles for their teams.

Matthew Poitras (Boston), Zach Benson (Buffalo) and Shane Wright (Seattle/AHL), the other eligible players playing professionally, have yet to be made available by their teams.

Canada roster

Forwards:

Owen Allard

Owen Beck

Macklin Celebrini

Easton Cowan

Nate Danielson

Jordan Dumais

Conor Geekie

Fraser Minten

Carson Rehkopf

Matthew Savoie

Matthew Wood

Brayden Yager

Defencemen:

Oliver Bonk

Jake Furlong

Maveric Lamoureux

Tristan Luneau

Denton Mateychuk

Tanner Molendyk

Noah Warren

Goaltenders: