Canada's 2003 world junior team also accused of group sexual assault
Hockey Canada lost government funding after alleged sexual assault by members of 2018 team
Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team are being investigated for an alleged group sexual assault.
The national sports organization says it learned of the alleged incident on Thursday evening after being contacted by a reporter seeking comment on the alleged assault.
Hockey Canada says it has immediately contacted Halifax Regional Police about the allegations because Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 world junior hockey championship.
Statement from Hockey Canada.<br><br>READ ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/eypv6EyDCm">https://t.co/eypv6EyDCm</a> <a href="https://t.co/tKwOTpXHi0">pic.twitter.com/tKwOTpXHi0</a>—@HockeyCanada
The national hockey organization says it also contacted Sport Canada and informed it of the allegations.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday there needs to be a "real reckoning" at Hockey Canada as the organization continues to deal with the fallout related to its handling of the alleged sexual assault in June 2018 and out-of-court settlement.
