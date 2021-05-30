Calgary wraps up PWHPA Dream Gap Tour with victory over Toronto
Calgary's Sarah Potomak scores twice, Kristin Campbell makes 37 saves
Sarah Potomak scored twice in the third period to lead Calgary's Team Scotiabank over Toronto's Team Sonnet 3-2 in the final preliminary round match at the Secret Dream Gap Tour women's hockey tournament Saturday.
Potomak also had an assist on Blayre Turnbull's second-period goal for Calgary (1-3-0), which was already eliminated from Sunday's championship final. Kristin Campbell made 37 saves.
Rebecca Johnston's two helpers gave her a tournament-best five assists while Potomak leads the way with five goals, surpassing Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin, who has four.
It was Calgary's first win of the tournament after dropping its first three preliminary-round matches.'
Ella Shelton had a goal and an assist and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Toronto (2-2-0). Amanda Makela turned aside 21 shots in defeat.
Toronto will face Montreal (3-1-0) in Sunday's championship game at Scotiabank Saddledome. The winner will hoist the Secret Cup trophy.
The three teams of 20 players competed in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.
The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams.
The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020, in Toronto.
The teams played each other twice in the round robin. Montreal finished the preliminary round with nine points, Toronto had six points while Calgary had two.
