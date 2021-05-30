Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Calgary wraps up PWHPA Dream Gap Tour with victory over Toronto

Sarah Potomak scored twice in the third period to lead Calgary's Team Scotiabank over Toronto's Team Sonnet 3-2 in the final preliminary round match at the Secret Dream Gap Tour women's hockey tournament Saturday.

Calgary (Team Scotiabank) forward Samantha Cogan (7) skates ahead of Toronto (Team Sonnet) forward Ella Matteucci (71) during the PWHPA Secret Dream Gap Tour at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday. (Dave Holland/PWHPA/The Canadian Press)

Potomak also had an assist on Blayre Turnbull's second-period goal for Calgary (1-3-0), which was already eliminated from Sunday's championship final. Kristin Campbell made 37 saves.

Potomak banked in a loose puck in the crease 4:56 into the third period to give Calgary the 2-1 lead. She put her team up 3-1 with a wrist shot, the game winner, with 3:38 left on the clock.

Rebecca Johnston's two helpers gave her a tournament-best five assists while Potomak leads the way with five goals, surpassing Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin, who has four.

It was Calgary's first win of the tournament after dropping its first three preliminary-round matches.'

Ella Shelton had a goal and an assist and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Toronto (2-2-0). Amanda Makela turned aside 21 shots in defeat.

Toronto will face Montreal (3-1-0) in Sunday's championship game at Scotiabank Saddledome. The winner will hoist the Secret Cup trophy.

The three teams of 20 players competed in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams.

The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020, in Toronto.

The teams played each other twice in the round robin. Montreal finished the preliminary round with nine points, Toronto had six points while Calgary had two.

