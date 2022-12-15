Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023
Brampton, Ont., will host the women's hockey world championship in 2023, Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women's Hockey Association made the announcement on Thursday.
Event returns to Greater Toronto Area for 1st time since 2000
The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16.
It's the first time the Greater Toronto Area has hosted the event since 2000.
Ten teams will compete at the event: Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.
Canada has won gold in six of eight women's worlds played on home ice, including the 2021 edition that was played without fans in Calgary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
