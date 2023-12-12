Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

AHL head coach suspended 10 games for directing homophobic language at official

The American Hockey League has suspended Chicago Wolves head coach Bob Nardella for 10 games for using homophobic language against an official.

Bob Nardella will be permitted to participate in team practices on non-game days

The Canadian Press ·
Head-and-shoulder photo of head coach of American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.
Wolves head coach Bob Nardella will be eligible to return to the AHL team's bench Jan. 6 after being slapped with 10-game suspension for using homophobic language against an official in Texas last Saturday. (Courtesy Chicago Wolves)

The American Hockey League has suspended Chicago Wolves head coach Bob Nardella for 10 games for using homophobic language against an official.

Nardella was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials at 8:48 of the third period of Chicago's 8-5 loss at Texas on Saturday.

The AHL said in a news release Nardella will be permitted to participate in team practices on non-game days.

He will be eligible to return to the Wolves bench on Jan. 6.

The AHL also announced Wolves forward Dominic Franco has been given an automatic one-game suspension for picking up his second game misconduct for abuse of officials of the season.

The Wolves, who do not have an affiliation with an NHL team, were scheduled to visit the Iowa Wild on Tuesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now