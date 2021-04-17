U.S. women's hockey coach Bob Corkum steps down for undisclosed reasons
'Bob put his heart and soul into continuing to build on the legacy of our program'
Assistant coach Joel Johnson is taking over the United States women's national hockey team after Bob Corkum abruptly stepped down less than three weeks before the world championships open in Canada.
USA Hockey's director of women's national team programs Katie Million did not provide a reason for Corkum's departure in announcing the move Friday night.
Corkum reached his decision earlier in the day as he and players gathered in Maine for the start of training camp on Saturday in preparation for the May 6-16 world championship in Nova Scotia.
Corkum is a former NHL player and assistant coach who coached the U.S. team to win its fifth consecutive world title in 2019. The tournament was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson served as Corkum's assistant and previously coached the U.S. Under-18 and Under-22 teams. He is currently the associate coach and completed his 16th season with the the University of Minnesota's women's team.
"We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Joel to step in and guide our team," Million said. "He's been an important part of our program and is well-positioned to help build on the success we've enjoyed."
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 13 in NHL North Division:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?