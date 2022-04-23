'Racism has no place in hockey': B.C. commentator pulled off the air after remarks about player

The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.

Alberni Valley Bulldogs colour commentator Bruce MacDonald was calling a playoff game against the Langley Rivermen on Friday when he asked whether Rivermen forward Owen Kim speaks English.

The comment came after Kim was involved in a dust-up in the second period.

Play-by-play broadcaster Evan Hammond immediately said MacDonald had gone too far and the colour commentator was taken off the air.

MacDonald issued a statement on Twitter on Saturday, saying he was "deeply sorry" for the hurt he had caused Kim, his family and others.

"No one should be made to feel that way and I take full responsibility for my racist words," the statement said.

"I will do whatever I can and is asked of me to make this right. Racism has no place in hockey or anywhere else in the world."

The BCHL issued a statement late on Friday apologizing to Kim, his family and anyone else who had heard the broadcast.

"We have a zero tolerance for this type of behaviour and Mr. MacDonald has been banned from any future broadcasts involving the Bulldogs or any other BCHL team," the statement said.

BCHL and Alberni Valley Bulldogs statement regarding a racist comment on tonight's broadcast. <a href="https://t.co/X23QvZYnaF">pic.twitter.com/X23QvZYnaF</a> —@BCHockeyLeague

The radio station hosting the broadcast issued its own statement early Saturday morning saying MacDonald's comments were "extremely offensive, inappropriate and have no place on our station."

"Racism has no place in hockey," the statement said. "Racism has no place on our radio stations nor in our company."