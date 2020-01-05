Canada forward Barrett Hayton questionable for world junior final

Barrett Hayton, who leads Canada in scoring at this year's world junior hockey championship, might not play for a gold medal on Sunday.

The Arizona Coyotes rookie forward will be a game-time decision for the 1 p.m. ET start against Russia after Finland's Lassi Thomson fell on Hayton, who hit the end boards while jostling for position during Saturday's semifinal in the Czech Republic.

Hayton, 19, reportedly could be heard yelling in pain before skating off the ice early in the third period at Ostravar Arena while clutching his left arm. He didn't return to the game.

"He's working with our medical staff … and doing his treatment and trying to get himself ready," Canada assistant coach Mitch Love told TSN.

Hayton is tied with Swedish forward Samuel Fagemo for the tournament scoring lead with 11 points, including five goals. The 19-year-old has four points in the NHL after the Coyotes drafted him fifth overall in 2018.

WATCH | Alex Lafrenière paces Canada attack in semifinals:

Alexis Lafrenière scored twice as Canada advanced to the world junior gold medal match with a 5-0 victory over Finland. 2:00

"We want the best for him," teammate and fellow centre Ty Dellandrea told reporters on Saturday. "It's definitely hard to see him go down like that but we're hoping he'll be all right."

'I was lost in the moment'

A week ago, Hayton drew the ire of Russian players following Canada's 6-0 loss when he didn't remove his helmet during the Russian national anthem.

The former Ontario Hockey League standout later apologized through Hockey Canada.

Barrett Hayton didn't remove his helmet for the Russian anthem and Russia's players were not pleased about it 😬 <a href="https://t.co/thv5tCj82F">pic.twitter.com/thv5tCj82F</a> —@TSN_Sports

"As a leader on this team," he said, "I was trying to process the game and evaluate how we can regroup. I was lost in the moment."

Added Hockey Canada: "[We] have tremendous respect for the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, its players, coaches, management and fans. We expect our athletes and staff to share and show that same respect."

WATCH | Canada falls to Russia in a romp:

Projected No.1 pick Alexis Lafreniere suffered an injury to his left leg in Canada's 6-0 loss to Russia at the World Junior Hockey Championships. 1:41

The 6-0 setback was Canada's worst-ever loss at the world juniors.

The Canadians, who topped Russia in the 2015 gold-medal game in Toronto, will be facing their rival for the ninth time in the final.

"We're a better team than we were," Dellandrea said. "We've come a long way and gone through a lot of adversity to shape the team we are now."

Added Canada head coach Dale Hunter: "It was a teaching point. We've been playing better defence."

Hunter expects defenceman Bowen Byram, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft, to be available Sunday after he missed Saturday's contest with the flu. Draft-eligible Jamie Drysdale, 17, filled in admirably and scored one of the team's four goals in the first period on Saturday.

Drysdale's 20 minutes 28 seconds of ice time was second only on the Canadian squad to fellow blue-liner Jacob Bernard-Docker.

"I just tried to make the most of it," Drysdale, who has primarily been used as Canada's seventh defenceman in the Czech Republic, said of the opportunity. "It was a pretty cool feeling [to score]."