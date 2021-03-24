Andre Tourigny gets full-time Hockey Canada gig; will return to Ottawa 67's in 2022
Nicoloet, Que., native will be head coach at 2022 world juniors, assistant at Olympics among other jobs
Andre Tourigny has a busy year ahead.
Hockey Canada announced Wednesday the Nicoloet, Que., native has been hired by the national program to be part of four separate coaching staffs at men's international tournaments over the next 12 months.
Tourigny will be an assistant at both the upcoming world championships in Latvia and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
He will also return as Canada's head coach at the 2022 world junior hockey championships in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., and transition into the primary role at the 2022 worlds in Finland.
Hockey Canada says the 46-year-old will remain with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League and return to the club full-time after he's fulfilled his international duties.
Tourigny, who teased the news on Twitter before the official announcement, is the men's program's first full-time coach since Marc Habscheid in 2005.
