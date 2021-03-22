Akil Thomas notches natural hat trick to lead hockey's 1st all-Black line since '40s
Kings prospect, Byfield, Smith-Pelly combine for 6 points in Reign's AHL victory
It was much more than a typical midseason road game for the surging Ontario Reign.
On Sunday, first-year head coach John Wroblewski sent centre Quinton Byfield on the ice between Akil Thomas and newcomer Devante Smith-Pelly early on against the Condors in Bakersfield, Calif.
It marked the first time three Black players skated on a line in a professional game since Herb Carnegie, his brother Ozzie, and Manny McIntyre shared the ice for Sherbrooke in the 1948-49 season after joining forces as the Black Aces in 1941.
Founding Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe once lamented that Herb Carnegie was good enough to play for the team, if only he were white. Carnegie was never given an opportunity to play in the NHL and spent much of his life fighting racism through education. A charity in his name, the Herb Carnegie Future Aces Foundation, works to foster self-esteem and ethical behaviour.
Byfield opened the scoring at 4:43 of the first period to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games, with Smith-Pelly drawing the secondary assist for his first point since joining the Los Angeles Kings' affiliate earlier this month.
1st hat trick as a pro
With the Reign trailing 4-1 late in the third period, Thomas notched his first-ever three-goal game as a pro — a natural hat trick — in a span of two minutes 43 seconds against Condors goalie and Edmonton native Stuart Skinner to force overtime. Thomas then scored again in the shootout to help seal the 5-4 win — Ontario's fifth in its past six games — and was named the game's first star.
A hat trick in the final 3:07 of regulation.<br><br>One more in the shootout.<br><br>It's <a href="https://twitter.com/AkilThomas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AkilThomas2</a>'s world. We're just living in it. <a href="https://t.co/gNHZHT9Ook">pic.twitter.com/gNHZHT9Ook</a>—@TheAHL
Byfield, whom the Kings made the highest-selected Black player in the NHL draft at No. 2 overall last Oct. 6, collected an assist to move the former Ontario Hockey League star with Sudbury to third spot in team scoring with 13 points in 19 games this season.
WATCH | Byfield discusses historic draft:
Thomas had one assist in the tournament until the gold-medal game against Russia on Jan. 5 when the Toronto native notched the winning goal with 3:58 left in regulation to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
WATCH | Thomas goal cements world junior gold for Canada:
