Trio of Toronto Marlies games postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols
Make-up dates to be determined as league declines to elaborate on reason for delays
The American Hockey League has postponed three Toronto Marlies games over the next week due to league COVID-19 protocols.
The AHL announced the postponements Wednesday, but did not elaborate on why the Marlies were entering league protocols.
Toronto's games Thursday and Sunday at Laval (Montreal) and April 21 at Belleville (Ottawa) are affected by the AHL's decision. The league says make-up dates have yet to be determined.
Toronto last played Saturday against visiting Laval. As of now, its next scheduled game is April 23 at Belleville.
Sports in Canada have been hit hard recently as the country struggles to contain the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vancouver Canucks are working their way back from an outbreak that saw 22 roster players and four members of the coaching staff test positive.
Meanwhile, play at the world men's curling championship in Calgary was momentarily suspended when four players returned positive COVID-19 tests, though they later returned negative tests and the World Curling Federation declared the initial results "false positives.
