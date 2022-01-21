Skip to Main Content
Hockey

American Hockey League suspends player 30 games for making 'racial gesture'

The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik 30 games for making a "racial gesture" at Tucson Roadrunners left-wing Boko Imama during a game last week.

Marks 2nd time victim was subjected to racist behaviour on ice

The Canadian Press ·
Krystof Hrabik of the San Jose Barracuda was suspended 30 games by the AHL on Friday for making a "racial gesture" at an opponent. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The league said in a release that Hrabik made the gesture at Imama, who is Black, during Tucson's 4-3 win over San Jose on Jan. 12.

Hrabik, who has already served three games of the suspension, would be eligible to return April 3.

The AHL said in a statement that Hrabik may apply for reinstatement after March 12, based on an evaluation of his progress in the education and training on racism and inclusion administered by the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee.

Imama, born in Montreal to parents who immigrated from Democratic Republic of Congo, has been subjected to racist behaviour in the AHL before. Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning using a racial slur in an altercation with Imama during a Jan. 22, 2020 game, when Imama was with the Ontario Reign.

Manning was suspended five games for uttering the slur.

