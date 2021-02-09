AHL announces February schedule for all-Canadian division, says more to come
Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket to drop puck on season on Friday
Play in the American League's five-team Canadian Division will begin Friday.
The league announced the February portion of its Canadian schedule in a Tuesday release.
The Belleville Senators, AHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) will begin play in the one-time-only division when they meet Friday at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Stockton temporarily relocated from California to Calgary for the 2021 season.
The Marlies and Senators are playing all their February games on the road as the Ontario government has not yet approved plans for them to play at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Belleville will play four straight games on the road against Laval, while Toronto will split eight road games between the Moose and the Heat.
The AHL said more Canadian Division games will be announced at a later date.
American-based AHL teams began play in Friday, including Vancouver's affiliate in Utica, N.Y., and Edmonton's affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.