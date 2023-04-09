Canadian world junior forward Fantilli named top player in U.S. college hockey

Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, recognizing the top player in American college hockey.

The Minnesota-based Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced the award Friday.

Fantilli, of Nobleton, Ont. (about 50 kilometres north of Toronto), helped the Wolverines reach the Frozen Four this weekend in Tampa, Fla., where they lost to Quinnipiac in the NCAA semifinals. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft in late June.

Fantilli played on the Wolverines' power play, penalty kill, took big faceoffs, and was on the ice in all end-of-game situations. He led the NCAA with 65 points, tying for first in goals with 30 and fifth in assists at 35.

The other two finalists for the award were freshman Logan Cooley and sophomore Matthew Knies, both of top-seeded Minnesota. Knies was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL draft.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Adam Fantilli on his outstanding achievement, and we commend him for his dedication, skill, and passion for the sport," the Hobey Baker Committee said in a statement.

The award is named for Hall of Famer Hobey Baker, who played college hockey at Princeton and died shortly after the First World War. He was considered the first American star in ice hockey.

Fantilli started the 2023 world junior tournament in Halifax in December on Canada's second line but was pushed to the fringes of the roster as the showcase progressed.

Fantilli, right, played a key role in Canada's world junior title win in Halifax in January. He also scored a goal and assist in a 6-2 semifinal victory over the United States. (Ron Ward/Canadian Press)

Emotional matchup

After the Canadians fought back to tie the United States 2-2 in the semifinal, he scored his second goal of the event off a terrific pass from Zach Dean to ignite a red-clad Scotiabank Centre.

Fantilli also collected an assist as Canada went on to a 6-2 victory in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals.

The next night, the tournament hosts survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat the Czech Republic 3-2 in a dramatic gold-medal game. Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime.

Fantilli also suited up for Canada at the 2022 under-18 world championships.

Canadian head coach Dennis Williams said there's no doubting the forward's natural offensive ability.

"Student of the game," Williams told The Canadian Press before the tournament. "My discussions with him is, 'Can he play without the puck and defend hard and do the things that we want this team to do?"'

Fantilli has tried to mould his skillset after NHL stars Nathan MacKinnon, Patrice Bergeron and Jamie Benn.

When possible, he also makes a point of watching Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, who last season became the first NHLer in a decade to score 60 goals.

"Something that doesn't happen very often," he said of the No. 1 pick at the 2016 draft's offensive output in 2021-22. "To do it with such a variety of scoring was so special."

