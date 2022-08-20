Sweden wins bronze at world juniors with victory over Czech Republic
Canada set to face Finland for gold later on Saturday
Isak Rosen scored the game-winner for Sweden in a 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic to take the bronze medal at the world junior men's hockey championship Saturday in Edmonton.
After Sweden's Fabian Lysell scored at 14:22 in the first period, Michael Gut pulled the Czechs even with a power-play goal at 13:30 of the second.
But Rosen restored Sweden's lead less than two minutes later and Linus Sojodin added an insurance goal with four minutes remaining in the game.
Sweden finished third in the tournament for the second time in three years after the same result in 2020 in the Czech Republic
The Czechs' last medal was bronze in 2005.
The host Canadians (6-0-0) met Finland (5-1-0) in the gold-medal game later Saturday.
Canada doubled the Finns 6-3 in the preliminary round.
Canada has won 18 world junior gold with its most recent in 2020.
Finland has been the top team five times and most recently in 2019 when Vancouver and Victoria were co-hosts.
