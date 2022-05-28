Canada dominates Czechs, moves on to gold-medal game at men's hockey worlds
Dylan Cozens scored twice to lead Canada to a 6-1 win over Czech Republic in semifinal play Saturday at the world hockey championship.
Defending champions face Finland in final for 3rd consecutive tournament
Dylan Cozens scored twice to lead Canada to a 6-1 win over Czech Republic in semifinal play Saturday at the world hockey championship.
Canada pulled away by scoring three goals in a span of three minutes 19 seconds midway through the second period at the Nokia Arena.
Kent Johnson's goal was sandwiched between power-play goals by Adam Lowry and Matt Barzal.
David Krejci opened the scoring for Czech Republic and Cozens tied the game late in the first period. Cole Sillinger had an insurance goal.
The defending champion Canadians will play host Finland for gold on Sunday.
Finland beat the United States 4-3 in the early semifinal. The Americans will play Czech Republic for bronze.
WATCH | Drake Batherson completes Canada's comeback past Sweden:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?