Canada dominates Czechs, moves on to gold-medal game at men's hockey worlds

Dylan Cozens scored twice to lead Canada to a 6-1 win over Czech Republic in semifinal play Saturday at the world hockey championship.

Defending champions face Finland in final for 3rd consecutive tournament

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Dylan Cozens celebrates his goal during a match between the Czech Republic and Canada in the semifinals of the 2022 men's hockey world championships, in Tampere, Finland. (Martin Meissner/The Associated Press)

Canada pulled away by scoring three goals in a span of three minutes 19 seconds midway through the second period at the Nokia Arena.

Kent Johnson's goal was sandwiched between power-play goals by Adam Lowry and Matt Barzal.

David Krejci opened the scoring for Czech Republic and Cozens tied the game late in the first period. Cole Sillinger had an insurance goal.

The defending champion Canadians will play host Finland for gold on Sunday.

Finland beat the United States 4-3 in the early semifinal. The Americans will play Czech Republic for bronze.

WATCH | Drake Batherson completes Canada's comeback past Sweden:

Batherson scores in OT as Canada rallies to defeat Sweden and advance to world semis

2 days ago
Duration 1:53
Canada scored three third period goals before Drake Batherson scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime, as Canada beat Sweden 4-3 to advance to the semifinals of the IIHF world championship in Tampere, Finland.
