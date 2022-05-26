Canada stuns Sweden with OT comeback in quarter-final at men's hockey worlds
Sweden blows 3-0 lead, Drake Batherson scores winner 43 seconds into overtime
Drake Batherson scored 43 seconds into overtime, putting the finishing touches on Canada's 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden in the quarter-finals at the world hockey championship on Thursday in Finland.
Ryan Graves sparked Canada's comeback with a goal 1:21 into the third, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal — playing on his 25th birthday — scored 30 seconds apart later in the period to force extra time.
Nylander was called for tripping 25 seconds into overtime and Canada was quick to capitalize on the man advantage, with Batherson sending a sharp-angle shot in behind Swedish goaltender Linus Ullmark from the bottom of the faceoff circle.
Chris Driedger stopped 16-of-19 shots for Canada and Ullmark made 38 saves for Sweden.
Canada will face the winner of a quarter-final matchup between Switzerland and the United States in the semifinals on Saturday. The medal games are set to be played on Sunday.
WATCH | Drake Batherson completes Canada's comeback past Sweden:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?