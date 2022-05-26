Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·New

Canada stuns Sweden with OT comeback in quarter-final at men's hockey worlds

Drake Batherson scored 43 seconds into overtime, putting the finishing touches on Canada's 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden in the quarter-finals at the world hockey championship Thursday.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's players celebrate after Canada's forward Matt Barzal scored the 3-3 goal during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Sweden and Canada in Tampere, Finland, on May 26, 2022. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden jumped out to 3-0 lead midway through the second period with goals from Carl Klingberg, William Nylander and Max Friberg.

Ryan Graves sparked Canada's comeback with a goal 1:21 into the third, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal — playing on his 25th birthday — scored 30 seconds apart later in the period to force extra time.

Nylander was called for tripping 25 seconds into overtime and Canada was quick to capitalize on the man advantage, with Batherson sending a sharp-angle shot in behind Swedish goaltender Linus Ullmark from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

Chris Driedger stopped 16-of-19 shots for Canada and Ullmark made 38 saves for Sweden.

Canada will face the winner of a quarter-final matchup between Switzerland and the United States in the semifinals on Saturday. The medal games are set to be played on Sunday.

WATCH | Drake Batherson completes Canada's comeback past Sweden:

