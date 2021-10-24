Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Hockey Night in Canada on CBC: Vancouver at Seattle | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Live
Hockey Night in Canada on CBC: Vancouver at Seattle
Watch the live stream of Hockey Night in Canada as the Vancouver Canucks visit the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 10:00 PM ET | Last Updated: October 18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now