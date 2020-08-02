Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Hockey Night In Canada on CBC: Stanley Cup Qualifier - Winnipeg vs Calgary - Game # 1
Social Sharing
Sports
·
Live
Hockey Night In Canada on CBC: Stanley Cup Qualifier - Winnipeg vs Calgary - Game # 1
Watch the live stream of Hockey Night in Canada as the Winnipeg Jets meets the Calgary Flames from Edmonton at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Social Sharing
Posted: Aug 01, 2020 10:30 PM ET | Last Updated: July 20
Watch the live stream of Hockey Night in Canada as the Winnipeg Jets meets the Calgary Flames from Edmonton at 10:30 p.m. ET. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now