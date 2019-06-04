Skip to Main Content
Hip Check: Zdeno Chara takes puck to the face, leaks blood, returns with full face mask
Sports·Video

Hip Check: Zdeno Chara takes puck to the face, leaks blood, returns with full face mask

The Boston Bruins captain returned to the bench in Game 4 after being patched up, but did not play another shift.
The Boston Bruins captain returned to the bench in Game 4 after being patched up, but did not play another shift. 1:20