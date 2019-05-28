Skip to Main Content
Hip Check: Torey Krug lays monstrous, helmet-less hit on Blues’ Robert Thomas
Sports·Video

Hip Check: Torey Krug lays monstrous, helmet-less hit on Blues’ Robert Thomas

After a tussle with Blues’ David Perron behind the play, Krug skates the full length of the ice to take out his frustrations elsewhere.
After a tussle with Blues’ David Perron behind the play, Krug skates the full length of the ice to take out his frustrations elsewhere. 1:18