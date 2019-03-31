Skip to Main Content
Hip Check: Sens troll Leafs with Hall & Oates goal song
Video

Hip Check: Sens troll Leafs with Hall & Oates goal song

In the dying seconds of their 4-2 victory, the Ottawa Senators decided to troll the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing their home goal song 'You Make My Dreams' by Hall & Oates.
In the dying seconds of their 4-2 victory, the Ottawa Senators decided to troll the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing their home goal song 'You Make My Dreams' by Hall & Oates. 1:00